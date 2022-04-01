Economic Progress Going Well, Poverty has Reduced, Says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Utkala Dibasa

Odisha on Friday observed its 87th foundation day, known as ‘Utkala Dibasa’ or Odisha Day. April 1 every year denotes the memory of the struggle that went into gaining separate statehood and identity.

Odisha became a state in 1936, becoming the first to gain statehood on the basis of language. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik delivered a virtual address and paid tributes to leaders who played a key role in the formation of a separate Odisha.

Addressing the people, Pattnaik said, “Our economic progress is going very well. Poverty has reduced. Odisha has done the best in the country in reducing unemployment. Odisha has become a leading industrial state.”

Patnaik also tweeted, “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all on the occasion of Odisha Day. On this occasion, I pay my respects to the distinguished leaders of the formation of a separate state of Odisha. Let us continue to strengthen our joint efforts for the prosperity of Odisha while maintaining the self-esteem of the Odia community. Bande Utkal Janani.”

Advertisement

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, governor Professor Ganeshi Lal, union minister Dharmendra Pradhan among others extended greetings to the people of the state.

Kovind said the state gave the world a message of peace and love. “On Odisha Day, my greetings to the people of the state. The land of the temples of Jagannath, Lingaraj, Konark and other rich heritages, Odisha gave the world a message of peace and love, shunning violence. My best wishes for the progress of the state,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “On the special occasion of Utkala Dibasa, best wishes to the people of Odisha. Odia people are making landmark contributions to India’s progress and Odia culture is globally admired. I pray for Odisha’s development in the times to come.”

Governor Lal remembered those who played a crucial role in the formation of the state and called for strengthening its culture and heritage. Lal also launched a music video titled, ‘Utkal Janani’, at Raj Bhawan.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Utkala Dibasa was observed in a subdued manner over the past two years. But, this year, capital Bhubaneswar and the state assembly were illuminated and the day was marked with several meetings and public events. The day was also celebrated at the exhibition ground in Bhubaneswar.

Surya Narayan Patra, speaker of Odisha assembly, information and public relations minister Raghunandan Das, minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Ashok Panda and other dignitaries attended the state-level celebrations at the exhibition grounds.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.