Economic Survey 2021 LIVE Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Tables Survey in Lok Sabha, 2021-22 GDP Growth Pegged at 11%

January 29, 2021, 14:13 IST
Economic Survey 2021 LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented the Economic Survey that details the state of the economy ahead of the government's Budget for fiscal year beginning April 1, 2021. The Economic Survey 2020-21, authored by a team led by Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Venkata Subramanian, details the state of different sectors of the economy as well as reforms that should be undertaken to accelerate growth. The economy, which was battered by the coronavirus lockdown, is expected to see a strong recovery in the 2021-22 fiscal year. The gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by a record 23.9 per cent in April-June and by 7.5 per cent in the second quarter. For the full fiscal, the survey projected a contraction of 7.7 per cent and V-shaped recovery in the next. GDP growth is seen expanding by 11 per cent in the 2021-22 fiscal (April 2021 to March 2022).

The annual Economic Survey is usually presented a day before the presentation of the annual budget. It serves as the official report of the economy. This year, Finance Minister will table it in Parliament on January 29, Friday — two days before she presents the Union Budget for 2021-22 on February 1. It was first presented in 1950-51 and submitted in the Lok Sabha along with the Union Budget until 1964. In 1964, the ministry started to release the survey a day before budget day. This practice has continued till last year. However, this year's Economic Survey will be presented two days before the Budget, which is scheduled for February 1.
Jan 29, 2021 14:13 (IST)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that India had come together over the last year to overcome several adversities, including the Covid-19 pandemic, earthquakes, cyclones, floods, locust attacks and the bird flu. Addressing members of both Houses of Parliament, Kovid said the country in the last one year displayed an “unparalleled courage, endurance and discipline of our countrymen”.

Jan 29, 2021 14:10 (IST)

The Economic Survey is authored by Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian and his team. In his first Survey in 2019, Subramanian had set an agenda of achieving 8% sustained Gross domestic product (GDP) growth to make India a $5-trillion economy by 2024-25, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the coronavirus pandemic severely impacted the Indian economy in 2020. It contracted by a massive 23.9% year-on-year (YoY) in the April June quarter. This was the first GDP contraction in more than 40 years. For the July-September quarter, India's GDP contracted 7.5% year-on-year, as per estimates released by the National Statistical Office.

Jan 29, 2021 14:08 (IST)

In May 2020, when finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman first announced a raft of agriculture reform measures, many saw these as Modi government’s demonstration of its intent to walk the talk on marshalling reforms that promised to tilt the terms in the favour of farmers. Structurally, these moves were predicated on legislative changes. These required an overhaul of laws that, in many ways, provided the oxygen to vested interests—unscrupulous middlemen to local political strongmen—that kept previous regulations alive.

Jan 29, 2021 14:05 (IST)

The annual Economic Survey is usually presented a day before the presentation of the annual budget. It serves as the official report of the economy. This year, Finance Minister tabled it in Parliament on Friday — two days before she presents the Union Budget for 2021-22 on February 1. In photo: FM Nirmala Sitharaman at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi. 

Jan 29, 2021 14:01 (IST)

The survey, which comes just ahead of the union budget for the new fiscal year that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present on Monday, also forecast a "V-shaped" economic recovery.

Jan 29, 2021 14:00 (IST)

India's economy is projected to contract 7.7% in the current financial year ending March 31, after economic activity was hit by the pandemic, leading to job losses for millions of workers, particularly employed by small businesses. 

Jan 29, 2021 14:00 (IST)
 Govt Projects Economic Growth of 11%  | The government forecast a robust economic recovery of 11% for fiscal 2021-22 in its annual economic statement presented to parliament on Friday, on the back of the roll out of a massive vaccination drive.

Jan 29, 2021 13:58 (IST)
 GDP Growth Expanding | The economy, which was battered by the coronavirus lockdown, is expected to see a strong recovery in the 2021-22 fiscal year. The gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by a record 23.9 per cent in April-June and by 7.5 per cent in the second quarter. For the full fiscal, the survey projected a contraction of 7.7 per cent and V-shaped recovery in the next. GDP growth is seen expanding by 11 per cent in the 2021-22 fiscal (April 2021 to March 2022).

Jan 29, 2021 13:56 (IST)

The Economic Survey 2020-21, authored by a team led by Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Venkata Subramanian, details the state of different sectors of the economy as well as reforms that should be undertaken to accelerate growth.

Jan 29, 2021 13:56 (IST)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented the Economic Survey that details the state of the economy ahead of the government's Budget for fiscal year beginning April 1, 2021.

File photo of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The survey puts out economic growth forecasts, giving out detailed reasons why it believes the economy will expand faster or decelerate. It also sometimes forcefully argues for some specific reform measures.

The government is not bound to follow these recommendations and only serve as a policy guide. The Economic Survey, in the past, has favoured policy moves that come into conflict with the official line of thinking of the government in power. These do not necessarily serve as pointers to what to expect in the annual budget. On many occasions, policy changes recommended in the Economic Survey have not been reflected in budget proposals.

