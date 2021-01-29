Economic Survey 2021 LIVE Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Tables Survey in Lok Sabha, 2021-22 GDP Growth Pegged at 11%

Economic Survey 2021 LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented the Economic Survey that details the state of the economy ahead of the government's Budget for fiscal year beginning April 1, 2021. The Economic Survey 2020-21, authored by a team led by Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Venkata Subramanian, details the state of different sectors of the economy as well as reforms that should be undertaken to accelerate growth. The economy, which was battered by the coronavirus lockdown, is expected to see a strong recovery in the 2021-22 fiscal year. The gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by a record 23.9 per cent in April-June and by 7.5 per cent in the second quarter. For the full fiscal, the survey projected a contraction of 7.7 per cent and V-shaped recovery in the next. GDP growth is seen expanding by 11 per cent in the 2021-22 fiscal (April 2021 to March 2022).The annual Economic Survey is usually presented a day before the presentation of the annual budget. It serves as the official report of the economy. This year, Finance Minister will table it in Parliament on January 29, Friday — two days before she presents the Union Budget for 2021-22 on February 1. It was first presented in 1950-51 and submitted in the Lok Sabha along with the Union Budget until 1964. In 1964, the ministry started to release the survey a day before budget day. This practice has continued till last year. However, this year's Economic Survey will be presented two days before the Budget, which is scheduled for February 1.