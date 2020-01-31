Take the pledge to vote

Economic Survey Focuses on Wealth Creation, Says PM Modi

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2020, 6:16 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi addresses media ahead of the Budget Session.

New Delhi: The Economic Survey focuses on wealth creation for Indians and outlines a multi-faceted strategy to achieve a $5 trillion economy through enterprise, exports and the ease of doing business, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

Economic Survey 2019-20 projected the revival of economic growth to 6-6.5 per cent in the next fiscal beginning April 1 but suggested the government should relax the budget deficit target to boost growth from a decade low.

The Survey, released a day before the Union Budget for 2020-21 is presented, called for cutting food subsidy while at the same time looking at businessmen with respect as they create wealth and jobs.

"The #EconomicSurvey 2019-20 focuses on wealth-creation for 130 crore Indians. It outlines a multi-faceted strategy to achieve a $5 trillion economy through enterprise, exports, ease of doing business and more," Modi said on Twitter.

