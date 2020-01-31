Economic Survey Focuses on Wealth Creation, Says PM Modi
Economic Survey 2019-20 projected the revival of economic growth to 6-6.5 per cent in the next fiscal beginning April 1 but suggested the government should relax the budget deficit target to boost growth from a decade low.
PM Narendra Modi addresses media ahead of the Budget Session.
New Delhi: The Economic Survey focuses on wealth creation for Indians and outlines a multi-faceted strategy to achieve a $5 trillion economy through enterprise, exports and the ease of doing business, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.
Economic Survey 2019-20 projected the revival of economic growth to 6-6.5 per cent in the next fiscal beginning April 1 but suggested the government should relax the budget deficit target to boost growth from a decade low.
The Survey, released a day before the Union Budget for 2020-21 is presented, called for cutting food subsidy while at the same time looking at businessmen with respect as they create wealth and jobs.
"The #EconomicSurvey 2019-20 focuses on wealth-creation for 130 crore Indians. It outlines a multi-faceted strategy to achieve a $5 trillion economy through enterprise, exports, ease of doing business and more," Modi said on Twitter.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Meet Rohan Shah, the Vicious Cyber Expert in Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked
- Malaika Arora Pens Down Adorable Birthday Wish for Sister Amrita, Says, 'Don't Cry and Get Emotional'
- N95 and N99 Face Masks Protect You From Pollution, But Coronavirus Too?
- EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Pay Adds UPI For iPhone, And There is a New Shopping App For India
- Facebook Takes Down Profile of Jamia Shooter Who Fired at Students During Anti-CAA Protests