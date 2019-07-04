Economic Survey LIVE: Jobs Take Centre Stage; CEA Says India Must Shift Gears to Achieve 8% Growth

Read More

Economic Survey 2019 LIVE: Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian today said the Economic Survey 2019 was a blueprint for achieving the vision laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Subramanian, addressing a press conference after the survey was tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of the presentation of Budget 2019, said India must shift gears to achieve 8 per cent growth every year. The survey projects the state of health of the country's economy and outline the challenges.Hours ahead of the reveal, Subramanian said: “Our team has put in a lot of effort. I hope that the ideas are good and contribute to the economy,” Subramanian said just hours ahead of the reveal. On Tuesday, the CEA had also tweeted saying that he was “looking forward” to table his first survey.