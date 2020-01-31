Economic Survey to be Presented in Both the Houses of Parliament Today
The Economic Survey reviews the development in the Indian economy over the previous 12 months and also highlights the policy initiatives and the prospects of the economy.
The Budget Session of Parliament begins on Friday, January 31, just a day ahead of Union Budget 2020-21, which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. The session will commence with an address by President of India Ram Nath Kovind, who will speak to the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament.
The Economic Survey of India is always presented a day before the Union Budget. The Economic Survey will be tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman around 12 noon in Parliament. This year it was prepared by Chief Economic Advisor, Krishnamurthy Subramanian.
The Economic Survey is the annual report of the Finance Ministry. It is something that reviews the development in the Indian economy over the previous 12 months. It also highlights the policy initiatives and the prospects of the economy.
It also includes all major schemes run by the government as well as key policies.
This year, the budget session will hold 31 sittings and last till April 3.
