English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Economist Surjit Bhalla Appointed as Executive Director for India at IMF
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Surjit Bhalla for a period of three years.
A file photo of Surjit Bhalla. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Economist Surjit S Bhalla was on Tuesday appointed as the Executive Director for India at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), an official order said.
His appointment has been cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The ACC approved the appointment of Bhalla for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the order said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mouni Roy Sets the Temperature Soaring in New Picture, See Here
- Deepika Padukone's School Report Takes Us Back to Our Childhood
- Romanticising Natural Calamity? Woman Posing in Flooded Streets of Patna Has Outraged Internet
- PUBG Mobile: Here’s How You Can Win an iPhone 11 Pro Max
- WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Phones From February Next Year