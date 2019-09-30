'Economy Badly Hit in J&K After August 5': Ghulam Nabi Azad Says Fear Looms Over Valley

New Delhi: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said the economy has taken a hit in view of the lockdown since August 5 when the Centre revoked Article 370. He said the situation has reached to point where daily-wagers are struggling for food.

Azad said there is an atmosphere of fear in the Valley and people are under constant surveillance.

“People who had come to meet me to discuss the problems they were facing were being watched by the security forces,” Azad, Leader of Opposition, said. Azad was on four-day visit to Kashmir and had spent two days in Jammu to take stock of the situation after revocation of state’s special status.

Talking about the economy, Azad said businesses in both Jammu and Kashmir have been shut for nearly two months now which has affected a lot of people, particularly the daily wagers.

“Nothing is fine in Jammu. The leaders of the ruling party there are silent for the fear of national leaders,” Azad said.

He said the business in Jammu has been badly affected in two months.

“Every commodity to Kashmir goes via Jammu. And when the Valley is shut, the business has reduced to zero,” the former chief minister said.

He termed the Block Development Block Development Council elections in the state as a mockery of democracy as political leaders of mainstream parties are either detained or under house arrest. Azad alleged that the dates were announced after the BJP successfully defected most local leaders at Panchayat level.

