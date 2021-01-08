Ecuador's Ambassador to India Says He Participated in Covaxin Trials, Lauds Bharat Biotech and SII

Ecuador's ambassador to India Hector Cueva Jacome on Friday said that he participated in the medical trials for Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine.

Jacome revealed to news agency ANI that he participated in the Phase-3 trials of Covaxin held in Haryana's Rohtak with his wife. "I did research about the vaccine. Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute are very good companies," he said.

"In 28 days I need to get second injection and then wait for 14 days," he said.

The Phase III human clinical trials of Covaxin began mid-November, targeted to be done in 26,000 volunteers and it is the country’s first and only Phase III efficacy study for a COVID-19 vaccine, and the largest phase III efficacy trial ever conducted for any vaccine in India, a press release from the vaccine maker had said.

Covaxin has been evaluated in approximately 1,000 subjects in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials, with promising safety and immunogenicity results, with acceptance in international peer reviewed scientific journals. It is being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) – National Institute of Virology (NIV).