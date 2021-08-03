ED and Kolkata Police Avoiding Notices from Both Sides in Ganesh Bagaria Audio Tape Leak Case

ED has responded to the summon notice of the Kolkata police in the audio tape leak case of Ganesh Bagaria and the ED officers. The three ED officials who were summoned informed Lalbazar that they could not come to Kolkata from Delhi as they were busy with important departmental work.

The Kolkata police had earlier summoned three senior Enforcement Directorate officials including one of the top officials of the ED from Delhi in the Ganesh Bagaria audio tape leak case for questioning. It is likely that Kolkata Police will email their questions to the ED officials and will seek response from the ED as soon as possible.

Similarly, seven IPS officers of the state police were summoned in the coal smuggling case. The Delhi ED office was called between July 25 and August 5. They also replied to the ED that they too could not go to Delhi as they were busy with departmental work.

It is likely that ED officers will send them questions regarding the investigation by email and they will answer that question. On July 8, notice was issued to the 7 IPS officers regarding coal case.

According to sources, Koteshwar Rao was sent notice on July 26, Selva Murugan on July 28, Shyam Singh on July 30, Rajiv Mishra on August 2, Sukesh Jain on August 4, Gyanwant Singh on August 5 and Tathagata Basu on August 6.

According to Lalbazar sources, no decision has been taken yet on whether a second notice will be issued by the Kolkata Police in response to the ED’s mail.

On the other hand, in response to the mail of seven IPS, it will be decided by discussing among themselves whether the notice will be given again by the ED, according to the ED sources.

On 28 July, Lalbazar summoned 3 senior ED officials, including a top official of the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi. Lalbazar gives notice in case of accused Ganesh Bagaria audio clip with ED officials. Detective department of Kolkata police was investigating a fraud case against Ganesh Bagaria. On that basis three officers of the ED were summoned.

