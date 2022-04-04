ED Arrests 'Conman' Sukesh Chandrasekhar Once Again, this Time in Cheating Case Involving TTV Dhinakaran

The Enforcement Directorate has once again arrested alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, this time in a cheating case involving politician TTV Dhinakaran. Last year, he was arrested in a Rs 200-crore extortion case. The ED has seven-day custody of Chandrashekhar in this case.

According to officials, in 2017, the Delhi Police crime branch had arrested Chandrashekhar for fixing a deal with Dhinakaran that he will get the AIADMK’s party symbol for his faction for Rs 50 crore. Chandrashekhar allegedly told Dhinakaran that he will use the money to bribe officials of the Election Commission.

The AIADMK had split into two after the death of chief J Jayalalithaa in 2016. Dhinakaran is now the general secretary of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, which he later founded with Sasikala.

Officials said Dhinakaran even paid around Rs 2 crore to Chandrashekhar before his arrest. Later, the Central Bureau of Investigation, too, named the politician as an accused in the case and arrested him.

In the case of his first arrest by the ED, Chandrashekhar allegedly extorted Rs 215 crore from a Delhi businessman’s wife by impersonating government officials. The ED also found that he had sent expensive gifts worth crores to actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi.

Fernandez was questioned extensively in the case along with actors Bhumi Pednekar, Sara Ali Khan and Janhavi Kapoor, all of whom were also approached by the conman.

