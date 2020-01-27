Take the pledge to vote

ED Arrests DHFL Promoter Kapil Wadhawan in PMLA Probe against Gangster Iqbal Mirchi

Officials said Wadhawan has been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as he was allegedly not cooperating in the probe.

PTI

Updated:January 27, 2020, 6:03 PM IST
ED Arrests DHFL Promoter Kapil Wadhawan in PMLA Probe against Gangster Iqbal Mirchi
File photo of DHFL logo (Image : Reuters).

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested the CMD of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), Kapil Wadhawan, in connection with its money laundering probe against dead gangster Iqbal Mirchi and others.

Officials said Wadhawan has been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as he was allegedly not cooperating in the probe.

The case relates to Mirchi's Mumbai properties, which have been called as proceeds of crime by the ED. Three such properties were sold to Sunblink, the company linked to Wadhawan brothers Kapil and Dheeraj.

The ED has filed a criminal case against Mirchi, his family members and others to probe money laundering charges for alleged illegal dealings in purchase and sale of costly real estate assets in Mumbai.

Mirchi, who died in 2013 in London, was alleged to be the right-hand man of global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim in drug trafficking and extortion crimes.

