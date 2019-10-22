ED Arrests Humayun Merchant, Aide of Gangster Iqbal Mirchi in Money Laundering Case
Merchant is stated to be an aide of late gangster Iqbal Mirchi, a close associate of global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim.
File photo of Enforcement Directorate
Mumbai: The ED has arrested Humayun Merchant, stated to be aide of late gangster Iqbal Mirchi, in connection with a money laundering case, officials said on Tuesday.
They said Merchant was arrested under the provision of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Monday night here. He will be produced before a special court here for further custody, they said.
He is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate with regard to alleged illegal real estate deals of Mirchi and his family. The central agency has arrested two other people in this case early this month.
Senior NCP leader Praful Patel has also been grilled by it in the case last week
