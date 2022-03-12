ED Arrests PFI Member from Kerala in PMLA Case Related to Hathras Incident

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested a Popular Front of India (PFI) member from Kerala’s Calicut airport in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to Hathras incident of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the information, one Abdul Razzak was held on Friday by the ED officials.

Sources close to the development said that Razzak was trying to flee abroad when he was apprehended.

“First he was taken to Lucknow. He was produced before a concerned Lucknow court which sent him on transit remand to ED. He was then brought to Delhi where he is currently being grilled by the ED officials," said a source.

After the Hathras incident, a case was lodged by the ED against the PFI and it’s members. Four persons were earlier arrested in the case. Razzak is said to be connected to the case.

The Hathras case pertains to gang-rape of a 19-year-old Dalit girl by four upper-caste men in September, 2020. She succumbed to her injuries a few days later.

IANS tried to approach PFI but no one was available for any comment.

Further details are awaited.

