ED Arrests Suspended AAP Leader Tahir Hussain in Northeast Delhi Riots Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested suspended Aam Admi Party (AAP) Councillor Tahir Hussain under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in connection with its investigation into the Northeast Delhi riots and the Tablighi Jamaat case, officials said on Monday.

The ED has secured six days of custodial remand from Karkardooma Court in Delhi.

According to top ED officials, Hussain was brought from Tihar jail to the agency's headquarters in south Delhi's Khan Market area for questioning in connection with its ongoing money laundering probe into the northeast Delhi riots in February this year.

The official said that Hussain will also be questioned about funding for the Delhi riots. The official added that he is also being questioned about which hawala operators he was in touch with to collect the money for the riots. He will also be interrogated about his relations with Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad.

The PMLA Investigation is based on multiple FIRs registered by Crime branch and Dayalpur Police Station under Sections 302, 385, 307 and 120 B of IPC, which are scheduled offences under PMLA, the ED said.

"Investigation conducted under the PMLA has revealed that companies owned by Hussain and his relatives transferred large amounts of money to dubious operators which was returned by them in cash. The cash received by him through was used to fuel the anti-CAA protests and Delhi riots," the investigating agency said.

ED said its investigation also revealed that Hussain and his companies were involved in illegal laundering of money in the past too.

​Searches were conducted by the ED at residential and business premises of Hussain and his relatives in Delhi and Noida and Greater Noida.

​Over the past few days, accused Tahir Hussain was interrogated by ED officers in Tihar Jail while under arrest by Delhi Police. Subsequently he was arrested under PMLA for his role in money laundering. Today he has been brought to ED office for custodial interrogation.

