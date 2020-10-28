ED Arrests Suspended IAS Officer M Sivasankar in Gold Smuggling Case
Sivasankar, the former principal secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was arrested after a six-hour-long interrogation by the agency, probing the money trail in the case.
- Last Updated: October 28, 2020, 23:16 IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case, official sources said.
Earlier in the day, soon after the Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail applications, a team of ED officials reached an Ayurveda hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where Sivasankar was undergoing treatment, and took him into custody. He was later brought in a car to the ED office here for interrogation.
Union Minister V Muraleedharan said the IAS officer's arrest is the only the tip of the iceberg and proves the direct involvement of the chief minister.
Today’s arrest proves the direct involvement of @vijayanpinarayi in #Goldscam. It’s just a tip of the iceberg & he will not be the last person.The arrogant & shameless @vijayanpinarayi must seek an unconditional apology from the people of Kerala and resign immediately.— V Muraleedharan (@VMBJP) October 28, 2020
He further demanded that Vijayan seeks an apology from the people of Kerala and resign immediately.
