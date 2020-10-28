News18 Logo

india

ED Arrests Suspended IAS Officer M Sivasankar in Gold Smuggling Case

File photo of suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar. (News18 Malayalam)

Sivasankar, the former principal secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was arrested after a six-hour-long interrogation by the agency, probing the money trail in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case, official sources said.

Earlier in the day, soon after the Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail applications, a team of ED officials reached an Ayurveda hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where Sivasankar was undergoing treatment, and took him into custody. He was later brought in a car to the ED office here for interrogation.

Union Minister V Muraleedharan said the IAS officer's arrest is the only the tip of the iceberg and proves the direct involvement of the chief minister.

He further demanded that Vijayan seeks an apology from the people of Kerala and resign immediately.

(With inputs from PTI)


