ED Arrests Two Linked to Dawood Ibrahim's Aide Iqbal Mirchi in Real Estate PMLA Case
The ED had filed a criminal case of money laundering against Haroun Aleem Yusuf and Ranjeet Singh Bindra on the basis of an FIR registered by Mumbai police against Mirchi and others.
File photo of Enforcement Directorate
Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested two people in connection with its money laundering probe against late Iqbal Mirchi — the right hand man of fugitive Pakistan-based don Dawood Ibrahim, officials said.
They said Haroun Aleem Yusuf and Ranjeet Singh Bindra were placed under arrest here under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for alleged non-cooperation in investigation of the case. The ED had filed a criminal case of money laundering against Yusuf and Bindra on the basis of an FIR registered by Mumbai police against Mirchi and others.
Mirchi died in 2013 in London.
The probe pertains to Mirchi purchasing three properties belonging to Sir Mohammad Yusuf Trust in September 1986 for an amount of Rs 6.5 lakh through his company Rockside Enterprise, agency sources said.
These properties — Sea View, Marium Lodge and Rabia Mansion — measuring 1,537 sq metre are located in Worli area of Mumbai.
The ED is probing money laundering by associates of Mirchi, and Yusuf and Bindra are alleged to have helped in changing the ownership of these properties for usurping them.
The agency alleged that Yusuf played "very crucial role" in the above illegal dealings of Mirchi.
It also charged that Bindra negotiated with Mirchi on behalf of Sunblink Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. and finalized the property deal and got brokerage of Rs 30 crore through market operators. It said Bindra played a "crucial role" in the deal of these three properties.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Told Girlfriend Any Love Story in the Show is Only for 3 Months
- Kareena Kapoor, Dilijit Dosanjh Take Akshay Kumar's Bala Challenge with Kiara Advani
- HP Chromebook x360 Review: A Million Android Apps Make All The Difference
- OnePlus 7T Pro, 7T Pro McLaren Edition Unveiled: Price, Specs, Launch Date and More
- German Synagogue Shooting: Just How is Social Media Always at The Scene of a Carnage?