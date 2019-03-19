LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

ED Attaches 13 Assets in J&K in Terror Funding Probe Against Pakistan Based Terrorist Syed Salahuddin

The ED said it filed a criminal case of money laundering in this instance after taking cognisance of a charge sheet filed against Syed Salahuddin, Mohammad Shafi Shah and others under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Action (UAPA).

PTI

Updated:March 19, 2019, 4:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ED Attaches 13 Assets in J&K in Terror Funding Probe Against Pakistan Based Terrorist Syed Salahuddin
Hizbul Mujahideen commander Syed Salahuddin. (Representative image)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has attached 13 assets located in Jammu & Kashmir in a terror financing case against Pakistan-based terrorist Syed Salahuddin, the chief of the globally banned outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

The central probe agency issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach the properties worth Rs 1.22 crore, which it said belonged to one Mohammad Shafi Shah, a resident of Bandipora, and six other residents of the state who allegedly worked for the terror outfit.

The ED said it filed a criminal case of money laundering in this instance after taking cognisance of a charge sheet filed against Salahuddin, Shah and others under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Action (UAPA).

"Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, the most active terror outfit in Kashmir, has been responsible for funding terrorist and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Headed by Syed Salahuddin, its self-styled commander based out of Rawalpindi in Pakistan, it funds terrorism on Indian soil through monies organised by a trust called JKART (Jammu and Kashmir Affectees Relief Trust) in alleged connivance with ISI and other Pakistan-based entities," the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement.

It said probe found that "terror funds" were being sent to India through hawala and other channels.

Shah is lodged in the Tihar jail in the national capital in connection with an alleged terror funding case, it said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram