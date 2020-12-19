ED Attaches 6 Properties of Farooq Abdullah Worth Rs 12 Crore in J&K Cricket Association Case

In a major setback for National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday attached six of his properties worth Rs 11.86 crore in connection with a probe into the J&K Cricket association case, sources said.

"We have attached six properties of Abdullah in which three are residential buildings while two are plots," news agency IANS quoted an ED source as saying. The properties have been attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the report added.

Among the attached properties are residences at Gupkar Road Srinagar, Tehsil Katipora, Tanmarg and Bhatindi Village, Sunjwan Jammu, an ED official said.

The ED has questioned Abdullah twice in connection with a case of alleged misappropriation of funds when he was the chairman of the J&K Cricket Association.

Farooq Abdullah’s son and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said the properties in question are ancestral ones. “There can be no justification for the seizures because they fail the very basic test of having been acquired as the proceeds of the “crime” being investigated,” Omar Abdullah tweeted.

The properties attached are largely ancestral dating from the 1970s with the most recent one built before 2003. There can be no justification for the seizures because they fail the very basic test of having been acquired as the proceeds of the “crime” being investigated. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 19, 2020

The ED case is based on an FIR filed by the CBI, which booked former JKCA office-bearers, including general secretary Mohammed Saleem Khan and former treasurer Ahsan Ahmad Mirza.

The CBI later filed a chargesheet against Abdullah, Khan, Mirza as well as Mir Manzoor Gazanffer Ali, Bashir Ahmad Misgar and Gulzar Ahmad Beigh (former accountant of JKCA) for the "misappropriation of JKCA funds amounting to Rs 43.69 crore" from grants given by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to promote the sport in the state between 2002-11.

The ED had earlier said its probe found that JKCA received Rs 94.06 crore from BCCI in three different bank accounts during financial years 2005–2006 to 2011–2012 (up to December 2011).