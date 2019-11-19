Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

ED Attaches Assets Worth of Rs 21.96 Crore in NH-74 Widening Scam Case

The provisional order for attachment of the assets was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the agency said.

PTI

Updated:November 19, 2019, 1:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
ED Attaches Assets Worth of Rs 21.96 Crore in NH-74 Widening Scam Case
Representative Image

New Delhi: Assets worth Rs 21.96 crore were attached under the anti-money laundering law in an alleged corruption case related to the widening of the NH-74 in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, the ED said on Tuesday.

The provisional order for attachment of the assets was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the agency said.

The attached properties belong to special land acquisition officers, land owners, farmers and middlemen. The assets include agricultural and industrial land, commercial plots and buildings located in Dehradun and Udham Singh Nagar districts of Uttarakhand, and Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh.

Deposits in 11 bank accounts and mutual funds have also been attached, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said.

The central probe agency said it initiated the probed under the PMLA in the case on the basis of an FIR and charge sheet filed by the Uttarakhand Police against Dinesh Pratap Singh, revenue officials, farmers and middlemen.

Singh and Anil Shukla, officials working in the capacity of competent authority of land acquisition then, entered into a conspiracy with other public servants, farmers and middlemen for misappropriation of government funds by granting compensation at non-agricultural rate, the ED said.

The compensation at non-agricultural rate is much higher than the agricultural rate, it said.

"The higher compensation was paid on the basis of back dated order passed under section 143 of the Uttar Pradesh Zamindari and Land Reform Act, 1950 for changing the land use from agriculture to non-agriculture and subsequent back dated entries in revenue records and documents," it said.

"These forged or back dated documents were projected as genuine at the time of awarding the compensation which resulted in the loss of Rs 215.11 crore to the government," the agency alleged.

The ED said it was found in the probe that the farmers and the land owners who got higher compensation had utilised the excess amount in buying immovable properties, making deposits in bank and giving commission to revenue officers.

Further probe is underway, it said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram