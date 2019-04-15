English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 3.68 Crore of Om Prakash Chautala in Money Laundering Case
The ED also said the CBI probe found that Chautala allegedly "acquired" assets of over Rs 6.09 crore between May 1993 to May 2006, which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.
File photo of Om Prakash Chautala.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it has attached assets worth Rs 3.68 crore in Delhi, Panchkula and Sirsa of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala in connection with a money laundering case against him and others.
It said a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been issued to attach these immovable properties.
The ED's money laundering case is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation FIR against Chautala, his sons Ajay Chautala and Abhay Chautala and others for possessing alleged disproportionate assets and they have been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act by the latter agency.
The ED said the CBI probe found that Chautala allegedly "acquired" assets of over Rs 6.09 crore between May 1993 to May 2006, which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.
The agency said his elder son Ajay Chautala also faces the same charges of possessing disproportionate assets worth over Rs 27.74 crore and second son Abhay Chautala allegedly having similar assets to the tune of more than Rs 119 crore.
"PMLA probe revealed that Chautala had acquired immovable properties at New Delhi, Panchkula and also constructed a residential house at Sirsa in Haryana out of the money received from undisclosed sources," the ED said in a statement.
"Investigation also revealed that Chautala was directly involved in the acquisition and projecting various tainted properties as his untainted properties," it said.
"He (Chautala) had also disclosed properties so acquired in the affidavit filed before the returning officer in the Haryana Assembly polls in 2005 and 2009, thereby, projecting publicly the tainted properties as untainted," the statement said.
The ED, in 2013, had similarly attached Chautala's assets worth Rs 46.96 lakh and it subsequently filed a charge sheet against him in July last year.
The total attachment, in this case, stands at Rs 4.15 crore and further investigation is underway, the statement said.
It said a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been issued to attach these immovable properties.
The ED's money laundering case is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation FIR against Chautala, his sons Ajay Chautala and Abhay Chautala and others for possessing alleged disproportionate assets and they have been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act by the latter agency.
The ED said the CBI probe found that Chautala allegedly "acquired" assets of over Rs 6.09 crore between May 1993 to May 2006, which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.
The agency said his elder son Ajay Chautala also faces the same charges of possessing disproportionate assets worth over Rs 27.74 crore and second son Abhay Chautala allegedly having similar assets to the tune of more than Rs 119 crore.
"PMLA probe revealed that Chautala had acquired immovable properties at New Delhi, Panchkula and also constructed a residential house at Sirsa in Haryana out of the money received from undisclosed sources," the ED said in a statement.
"Investigation also revealed that Chautala was directly involved in the acquisition and projecting various tainted properties as his untainted properties," it said.
"He (Chautala) had also disclosed properties so acquired in the affidavit filed before the returning officer in the Haryana Assembly polls in 2005 and 2009, thereby, projecting publicly the tainted properties as untainted," the statement said.
The ED, in 2013, had similarly attached Chautala's assets worth Rs 46.96 lakh and it subsequently filed a charge sheet against him in July last year.
The total attachment, in this case, stands at Rs 4.15 crore and further investigation is underway, the statement said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
-
Saturday 13 April , 2019
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Saturday 13 April , 2019 100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Pant's None Too Impressive Returns in Young ODI Career
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Twitter Divided on Pant's World Cup Exclusion
- Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Review: Earnest Meetups, Biggest Revelations, Blossoming Affair
- Only Spoke to Him Twice: Kevin de Bruyne Opens up on Tough Life Under Jose Mourinho at Chelsea
- PUBG Mobile Ban: After Nepal, Now Iraq is Considering Banning The Popular Battle Royale Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results