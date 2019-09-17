ED Attaches Delhi Farmhouse, Bikaner Fort in Moin Qureshi case
The ED said a provisional order for attachment has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the total value of the properties is Rs 9.35 crore.
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has attached a Delhi farmhouse and an old fort in the border town of Bikaner in Rajasthan as part of a money laundering probe case against controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi.
The assets are "held" in the name of shell firms "controlled" by Qureshi, the ED said in a statement.
It said a provisional order for attachment has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the total value of the properties is Rs 9.35 crore.
"The immovable properties are located at Delhi, Rajasthan, Dehradun and Goa. The attached properties include a farmhouse located in the Chhatarpur area of Delhi and an old fort in Bikaner district of Rajasthan," the central agency said.
Qureshi is under the probe scanner of the ED and the CBI for his alleged dubious links with some former CBI directors including A P Singh and for "influencing" CBI investigations against high profile people in exchange of monetary and other considerations.
He has been arrested and named in a charge sheet by the ED in the past.
