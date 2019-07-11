Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

ED Attaches Fugitive Diamond Jeweller Mehul Choksi's Assets Worth Rs 24.77 Crore

Choksi's attached properties include three commercial assets based in Dubai, a Mercedes Benz car and a number of fixed deposits in bank accounts in the country and outside.

PTI

Updated:July 11, 2019, 9:08 PM IST
ED Attaches Fugitive Diamond Jeweller Mehul Choksi's Assets Worth Rs 24.77 Crore
File photo of Mehul Choksi.
New Delhi: The ED Thursday said it has attached assets worth Rs 24.77 crore in India and abroad of fugitive diamond jeweller Mehul Choksi, accused in the over Rs 13,000 crore PNB loan fraud and money laundering case.

The attached properties include three commercial assets based in Dubai, a Mercedes Benz car and a number of fixed deposits in bank accounts in the country and outside, the agency said. The total value of the attached properties is Rs 24.77 crore, it said.

According to the statement, a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been issued, the Enforcement Directorate said in a statement.Out of the total proceeds of crime worth Rs 6,097.73 crore, the ED has attached and seized properties worth Rs 2,534.7 crore, including this attachment, it said.

Choksi, diamantaire Nirav Modi and others are being investigated by the ED and other probe agencies in the bank fraud case.

The fraud came to light early last year after a complaint by the PNB that they allegedly cheated it to the tune of over Rs 13,000 crore, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank.

The CBI and the ED have registered two FIRs each to probe the case.

Both Choksi and and his nephew Modi left the country before criminal cases were lodged against them.

Choksi is at present based in the Caribbean nation of Antigua. India has sought his extradition from that country and an Interpol arrest warrant has also been issued against him.

