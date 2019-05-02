Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

ED Attaches Over Rs 70 lakh Worth of Assets Linked to Hafiz Saeed

The assets belong to one Mohd Salman and his family members and the case is linked to a terror financing probe linked to Hafiz Saeed, they added.

PTI

Updated:May 2, 2019, 7:29 PM IST
ED Attaches Over Rs 70 lakh Worth of Assets Linked to Hafiz Saeed
File Photo of Hafiz Saeed. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached assets worth Rs 73.12 lakh in connection with a terror financing and money laundering case linked to global terrorist Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, officials said.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The assets belong to one Mohd Salman and his family members and the case is linked to a terror financing probe linked to Hafiz Saeed, they added.

The total value of attachment is Rs 73.12 lakh. ​
