English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ED Attaches Over Rs 70 lakh Worth of Assets Linked to Hafiz Saeed
The assets belong to one Mohd Salman and his family members and the case is linked to a terror financing probe linked to Hafiz Saeed, they added.
File Photo of Hafiz Saeed. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached assets worth Rs 73.12 lakh in connection with a terror financing and money laundering case linked to global terrorist Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, officials said.
A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.
The assets belong to one Mohd Salman and his family members and the case is linked to a terror financing probe linked to Hafiz Saeed, they added.
The total value of attachment is Rs 73.12 lakh.
A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.
The assets belong to one Mohd Salman and his family members and the case is linked to a terror financing probe linked to Hafiz Saeed, they added.
The total value of attachment is Rs 73.12 lakh.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Beating Batsmen with Leg-Spinners Excited Me: M Ashwin
- Kajol Shares a Throwback Pic from Sets of Ishq, Has this Question for Her '90s Co-stars
- CBSE Class 12 Toppers Score 499/500, Twitter Inquires About 'Missing 1 Mark'
- Monty Python: A Three-Eyed Snake Was Found on an Australian Highway
- Dark Matter Is Real. Scientists Just Confirmed It, Dispelling Alternative Theories
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results