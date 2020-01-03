Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

ED Attaches Rs 1.66 Crore Assets in Jharkhand Ponzi Scam Case

The scam was allegedly perpetrated by a group of people 'conspiring' with other accused to cheat investors by developing a software in the name of a company, DJN Commodities, for offline trading.

PTI

Updated:January 3, 2020, 3:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
ED Attaches Rs 1.66 Crore Assets in Jharkhand Ponzi Scam Case
File photo of Enforcement Directorate

New Delhi: Assets worth Rs 1.66 crore have been attached under the anti-money laundering law in connection with an alleged chit fund or ponzi scam case in Jharkhand, the ED said on Friday.

The case pertains to cheating and siphoning off the public money by alluring gullible investors of offering handsome returns periodically on their investment.

The scam was allegedly perpetrated by a group of people "conspiring" with other accused to cheat investors by developing a software in the name of a company, DJN Commodities, for offline trading.

"The attached assets include immovable and movable properties held in the name of Jeetendra Mohan, Vishal Kumar Sinha, Prashant Kumar, DJN Jewellers, Ram Kishun Thakur and sister concerns of DJN group," the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a statement.

"DJN Commodities was registered with MCX, Mumbai, under proprietorship of Sinha.

"Subsequently, DJN Commodities collected public deposits in the name of online trading with a promise to offer handsome returns at high rate of interest on monthly basis," the ED alleged.

Instead of giving returns to investors, it said, the accused persons indulged in money circulation activity and fraudulently gave a rosy picture to the depositor about the sound financial health of the company.

"The accused indulged in running ingenious scheme of recurring deposits in jewellery shops to dupe innocent investors of their hard-earned money," the probe agency claimed.

The immovable properties attached provisionally by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) are located in Garhwa, Latehar and Ranchi districts of Jharkhand.

The movable properties are in the form of bank balances worth Rs 5.73 lakh in fourteen bank accounts and five vehicles worth Rs 59.57 lakh, the ED said.

The total value of the attached assets is Rs 1.66 crore, it added.

The ED initiated a probe in the case on the basis of a charge sheet field by the state police against the accused and investigation is on, it said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram