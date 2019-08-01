Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

ED Attaches Rs 1.73 Crore Assets of Kashmiri Bizman Zahoor Watali in Terror Funding Case

The businessman is being probed for his alleged terror links with banned Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and its chief Hafiz Sayed, by both the Enforcement Directorate and the NIA.

PTI

Updated:August 1, 2019, 6:57 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
ED Attaches Rs 1.73 Crore Assets of Kashmiri Bizman Zahoor Watali in Terror Funding Case
File photo of Enforcement Directorate
Loading...

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said it has attached assets worth Rs 1.73 crore of Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali in connection with a terror funding and money laundering case.

It said a provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for attachment of Rs 1.48 crore worth immovable properties of Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali's family and Rs 25 lakh of his deposits in a Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch in Delhi.

The businessman is being probed for his alleged terror links with banned Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and its chief Hafiz Sayed, by both the Enforcement Directorate and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram