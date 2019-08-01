English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ED Attaches Rs 1.73 Crore Assets of Kashmiri Bizman Zahoor Watali in Terror Funding Case
File photo of Enforcement Directorate
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said it has attached assets worth Rs 1.73 crore of Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali in connection with a terror funding and money laundering case.
It said a provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for attachment of Rs 1.48 crore worth immovable properties of Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali's family and Rs 25 lakh of his deposits in a Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch in Delhi.
The businessman is being probed for his alleged terror links with banned Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and its chief Hafiz Sayed, by both the Enforcement Directorate and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
