ED Attaches Rs 1.94 cr Property of O P Chautala in Disproportionate Assets Case
According to the Enforcement Directorate, the property, comprising land and a farm house, has been attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.
File photo of Om Prakash Chautala.
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it had attached a Rs 1.94 crore property of former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala in the national capital in a disproportionate assets case.
According to the probe agency, the property, comprising of land and a farm house, has been attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The ED earlier attached properties worth Rs 4.15 crore of Om Prakash Chautala.
The ED initiated the investigation under the PMLA on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI and a chargesheet filed against Om Prakash Chautala, Abhay Chautala and Ajay Chautala under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.
"The CBI investigation revealed that Om Prakash Chautala acquired assets disproportionate to his known source of income to the tune of Rs 6 crore between May 24, 1993 and May 31, 2006," the agency said.
According to the ED, the investigation further revealed that Abhay Singh Chautala and Ajay Singh Chautala also acquired assets disproportionate to their known source of income to the tune of Rs 119.69 crore and Rs 27.74 crore respectively.
"During investigation conducted under the PMLA, it was revealed that Om Prakash Chautala acquired immovable properties in New Delhi, Panchkula and even constructed a house in Sirsa (Haryana) between May 24, 1993 and May 31, 2006 from the money received through undisclosed sources," the agency said.
It added that investigation revealed that Om Prakash Chautala was directly involved in the acquisition of properties.
"He also declared assets so acquired in his affidavit for the 2005 and 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, thus projecting tainted properties as untainted ones," the ED said.
