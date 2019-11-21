Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

ED Attaches Rs 117cr Assets of Man Who Used Fake Adoption Deed to Con Mysore Maharaja’s Taxidermist

The attached properties include 70 "invaluable" animal trophies, furniture made of rosewood, a house on Hyder Ali Road (Abba road) in Mysuru and a coffee plantation in Kerala's Wayanad district, the Enforcement Directorate said.

News18.com

Updated:November 21, 2019, 9:51 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
ED Attaches Rs 117cr Assets of Man Who Used Fake Adoption Deed to Con Mysore Maharaja’s Taxidermist
The artefacts seized by the Enforcement Directorate. (Twitter/@dir_ed)

New Delhi: Assets worth over Rs 117 crore, including 70 animal trophies and rosewood furniture, of a man who allegedly cheated a British taxidermist of the Maharaja of Mysore have been attached under the anti-money laundering law, the ED said on Wednesday.

The agency said a provisional order has been issued against Michael Flyod Eshwer, a horse trainer based in Karnataka's Mysuru, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The attached properties include 70 "invaluable" animal trophies, furniture made of rosewood, a house on Hyder Ali Road (Abba road) in Mysuru and a coffee plantation in Kerala's Wayanad district, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said. The total value of the attached assets is Rs 117.87 crore.

Late taxidermist Edwin Joubert Van Ingen, who lived in India, was allegedly conned by Eshwer who created a "false adoption deed" in his favour and usurped the assets that were gifted by the Maharaja of Mysore to Van Ingen, the federal probe agency said.

The ED said it took over the probe into the cheating and forgery case on the basis of a charge sheet filed by the Bengaluru Police's CID in 2013. The CID was investigating the matter on the directions of the Supreme Court.

"Eshwer created a false adoption deed in his favour and also got a false death certificate of Van Ingen, and fraudulently got the properties transferred in his name," it alleged.

He came to know about Van Ingen and the properties that were gifted to the taxidermist by the Maharaja of Mysore for his services, the ED said. “He also got to know that Van Ingen was not married and old-aged. He took advantage of this and fraudulently took possession of the properties held by Van Ingen," the agency charged.

It said Eshwer, in connivance with others, "breached the trust of" Van Ingen. The taxidermist later filed a police complaint, it said.

Van Ingen died at the age of 101 years in 2013. "Eshwer projected the said properties as untainted and thus committed the offence of money laundering," the ED said and added that further probe in the case is ongoing.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram