ED Attaches Rs 204 Crore Worth Assets of Ex-BSPL CMD Sanjay Singal
The Enforcement Directorate had on Friday filed a charge sheet against Sanjay Singal and others before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here.
File photo of Enforcement Directorate
New Delhi: Assets worth over Rs 204 crore, including houses in Delhi and London, of former Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL) CMD Sanjay Singal have been attached under the anti-money laundering law, the ED said on Saturday.
"The attached assets consist of movable and immovable properties in Delhi and London," the agency said in a statement.
"An amount of Rs 204.31 crore was diverted out of bank loan funds of BPSL, which was utilised for acquisition of assets in India and abroad by Sanjay Singal," it said.
The Enforcement Directorate had on Friday filed a charge sheet against Singal and others before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here.
The charge sheet or the prosecution complaint named 24 people and the company as accused, and the court had issued production warrant against Singal for January 21.
Singal is at present in judicial custody after the ED arrested him in November last year.
The agency alleged that the accused had "diverted huge amount of funds" out of loans taken by BPSL from 33 banks and financial institutions during 2007-2014, which were used for creation of assets.
These assets, the ED said, included equity investment in BPSL and movable and immovable properties in Delhi and London in the name of companies controlled by Singal.
Over Rs 4,229 crore worth of attachment has been done by the agency in this case so far.
The ED had alleged that Singal was the mastermind behind diversion of loan funds from BPSL either in cash or through bank transfers via shell and group companies.
The agency had filed a PMLA case on the basis of a CBI FIR against the accused.=
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shraddha Kapoor and Stylist Get Called Out for Copying This Outfit
- Kai Po Che? Kite Strings in Gujarat Have Killed Over 150 Birds
- Scientists Are Trying to Find Survivors of Endangered Species in Australian Bushfires
- Cat Fight: UK Couple Wins Rs 18 Lakh Court Case to Stop Neighbour from Feeding Pet Feline
- Virat Kohli Spotted Driving His New Audi Q8 SUV For the First Time