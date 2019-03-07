LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
ED Attaches Rs 28 Crore Assets of Paramount Airways Promoter

The ED had filed a criminal case against Thiagarajan on the basis of two separate chargesheets filed against him and others by the CBI.

PTI

Updated:March 7, 2019, 6:08 PM IST
ED Attaches Rs 28 Crore Assets of Paramount Airways Promoter
Logo of Enforcement Directorate.
New Delhi: Assets worth Rs 28.19 crore of Paramount Airways promoter M Thiagarajan have been attached under the anti-money laundering law, the ED said on Thursday.

It said a provisional order for attachment of assets has been issued by it under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case related to alleged bank fraud by the accused and others.

"Immovable and movable properties worth Rs 28.19 crore have been attached under the PMLA in an ongoing investigation against M Thiagarajan and Ms Paramount Airways Private Limited, Madurai," the agency said in a statement.

The ED had filed a criminal case against Thiagarajan on the basis of two separate chargesheets filed against him and others by the CBI.

The first chargesheet filed against him by the CBI was for causing wrongful loss to five nationalised banks to the tune of Rs 441.11 crore.

The attached properties include 17 immovable assets in Madurai and Tenkasi and company shares, it said.
Loading...
