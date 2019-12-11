Take the pledge to vote

ED Attaches Rs 600 Crore Worth Assets in Iqbal Mirchi Money Laundering Probe Case

The properties include the 3rd and 4th floor of CEEJAY House in Mumbai's Worli area, an office premise at Arun Chambers, Tardeo in Mumbai and three flats in Sahil bungalow in Worli.

PTI

December 11, 2019
ED Attaches Rs 600 Crore Worth Assets in Iqbal Mirchi Money Laundering Probe Case
Representative image.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has attached assets with a market value of Rs 600 crore in connection with its money laundering probe in the gangster Iqbal Mirchi money laundering probe case.

These properties include the 3rd and 4th floor of CEEJAY House in Mumbai's Worli area, an office premise at Arun Chambers, Tardeo in Mumbai, three flats in Sahil bungalow in Worli, three prime commercial shops in Crawford market and bungalows and land (more than 5 acres) in Lonawala, the agency said in a statement.

These properties were acquired by Mirchi in the name of his family members and relatives, it said. The ED had also recently filed a charge sheet in this case before a special court in Mumbai.

