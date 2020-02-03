ED Attaches Rs 70 Cr Assets of 3 Firms in Rose Valley Scam, Including One Linked to SRK

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth over Rs 70 crore of three firms, including of a company linked to an IPL cricket team promoted by actor Shah Rukh Khan, in connection with a money laundering probe in the Rose Valley ponzi scam case, the agency said on Monday.

It said in a statement that "movable and immovable properties belonging to various entities and individuals who received funds from Rose Valley group and related entities having book value of Rs 70.11 crore have been provisionally attached under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)".

Multiple charge sheets have been filed in the courts in Kolkata and Bhubaneswar by the ED in this case.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.