ED Attaches Rs 70 Cr Assets of 3 Firms in Rose Valley Scam, Including One Linked to SRK

The Enforcement Directorate has attached these assets under the provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

February 3, 2020
Rose Valley Hotels and Entertainment Ltd is among the Rose Valley group entities that are facing regulatory action for illegal mobilisation of funds.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth over Rs 70 crore of three firms, including of a company linked to an IPL cricket team promoted by actor Shah Rukh Khan, in connection with a money laundering probe in the Rose Valley ponzi scam case, the agency said on Monday.

It said in a statement that "movable and immovable properties belonging to various entities and individuals who received funds from Rose Valley group and related entities having book value of Rs 70.11 crore have been provisionally attached under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)".

Multiple charge sheets have been filed in the courts in Kolkata and Bhubaneswar by the ED in this case.

