Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

ED Books 2 IAS Officers in Saharanpur Illegal Sand Mining Case

According to the ED, Singh, a 1998-batch IAS, was posted as the Saharanpur DM between March 28, 2012 and February 12, 2014. He is now Secretary of the Khadi and Village Industries Board.

IANS

Updated:November 12, 2019, 3:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
ED Books 2 IAS Officers in Saharanpur Illegal Sand Mining Case
Representative image.

Lucknow/New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said that it has registered a case against two IAS officers and some others in connection to its probe into the Shahranpur illegal sand mining case.

A senior ED official told IANS that the agency has booked Ajay Kumar Singh and Pawan Kumar, former District Magistrates (DM) of Saharanpur, on the basis of the CBI FIR registered on September 30 this year.

According to the ED, Singh, a 1998-batch IAS, was posted as the Saharanpur DM between March 28, 2012 and February 12, 2014. He is now Secretary of the Khadi and Village Industries Board.

Kumar, a 2008-batch IAS officer, was posted in the district between July 20, 2015 and August 6, 2016 and now holds the post of Special Secretary in the Housing and Urban Planning Department of the Uttar Pradesh government.

According to ED officials, Mohammed Wajid, son of former BSP MLC Haji Iqbal, is one of the beneficiaries who is named as an accused in the case. The other accused named in the FIR include Mehmood Ali, Dilshad, Mohammed lnam, late Mehboob Alam, Naseem Ahmad, Amit Jain, Vikas Agarwal, Mukesh Jain and Puneet Jain.

The ED has also registered cases of money laundering against several senior IAS officers and politicians in the state in connection with the alleged illegal sand mining cases.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram