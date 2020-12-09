ED Chargesheet in ICICI Fraud Case Reveals Cleaner, Gardener were Directors of Companies

Enforcement Directorate charge sheet filed last month in the ICICI bank bribery scandal involving then managing director Chanda Kochhar reveals that the ex-managing director’s husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon group chairman Venugopal Dhoot had appointed drivers, gardeners and other junior employees as dummy directors in the company.

The chargesheet which contains the statements of the employees claimed that they had never heard of the companies in which they were appointed as directors, a report in the Hindustan Times said.

The charge sheet, filed on November 3, says that Kesharmal Nensukhlal Gandhi worked as a cleaner at Venugopal Dhoot’s bungalow in Ahmednagar and he was the director of IRCL (Indian Refrigerator Company Limited). Nensukhlal Gandhi said that he was “neither aware about the transactions carried out by the company nor about his directorship in the company.”

Gandhi told that he was told to sign documents on the order of Dhoot and didn’t attend any board meetings.

Laxmikant Sudhakar Katore, who worked as a gardener in Videocon International told the ED that he was unaware of his directorship or his 50 percent shareholding in Real Cleantech Pvt Ltd.

Vasant Sheshrao Kakade, another employee at Videocon who looked after the administration, banking and other works was made director in more than 100 companies of Videocon group.

Kochhar appointed many other people having nothing to in business as director of the company.

“No board resolution was passed by board of directors of SEPL, IRCL, RCPL and VIL (Videocon Industries Ltd) for investment of Rs64 crore in NRPL and assigning of loans to IRCL and Real Appliances Pvt Ltd later. Also, no documents were created among these companies for the same,” ED charge sheet reportedly said.

However, Kochhar’s lawyer Aggarwal has denied the allegations as baseless and said that the matter would not stand scrutiny in the court of law.