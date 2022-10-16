‘ED Completely Independent’: FM Sitharaman Dismisses Claims of Central Agencies Being Used as Political Tool

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday defended the actions of the Enforcement Directorate on private capital and civil societies and dismissed speculations that it is being used as a political weapon.

“ED is completely independent in what it does, it is an agency that follows predicate offences,” Sitharaman said in an interaction with a group of Indian reporters in the US.

On being asked why ED and Income Tax department go after not just private capital but also civil societies, she said, “The first offence is already picked up by any other agency, whether it is CBI or any other agency and it is forced that ED comes into the picture. ED does not appear at first instance.”

“There are instances which are so standing out and if ED goes there, it is because of some prime facie evidence in their hands and some of them have been converted by media – the quantum of money seized, gold and jewellery seized. They have to act,” she said.

The finance minister also spoke about expressing concern over the spillover effects of political and economic decisions of developed nations in the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank

Sitharaman she raised the issue during her bilateral and multilateral meetings as well. “I repeated it in some of the meetings inside as well,” she said in response to a question.

“I didn’t particularly notice any one minister and their reaction but I did say this. And incidentally, at a different meeting, Sri Mulyani (Indrawati, Finance Minister of Indonesia) also voiced it. Maybe one or two of the countries also voiced it. If I’m not mistaken, maybe the finance minister from Nigeria also voiced it,” she said.

“There are several others who said it as well… that the unintended consequences of certain action taken, or the spillover (effects) of policies is definitely hurting our countries,” she added.

Sitharaman is on a six-day visit to the US, which began on October 11. Besides attending the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank, she held bilateral meetings with her counterparts from several countries during the visit.

