ED Conducting Raids at Nearly 11 Locations in UP, Delhi Linked to Don Mukhtar Ansari

At least 11 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, linked to gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, is being raided by the Enforcement Directorate. A search is being conducted at places where his family members, Chartered Accountant and close associates reside.

Among those raided on Thursday are close associates Vikram Agrahari, Ganesh Mishra and the owner of Khan bus service. Ansari’s residence in Mohammadabad is also being searched.

Recently, a probe was ordered by the AAP-led Punjab government after it was found that the former Congress government had spent Rs 55 lakh on saving the gangster-politician from Uttar Pradesh.

The investigation revealed that the government led by Captain Amarinder Singh had engaged a senior Supreme Court lawyer to contest Ansari’s case by spending Rs 11 lakh per hearing and spending a total of Rs 55 lakh on the advocate’s fee. According to report, the lawyer, according to jails minister Harjot Bains, also allegedly charged Rs 5 lakh on the day when the hearing did not take place.

(details awaited)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here