ED Conducts Fresh Raids at 2 Locations Linked to Jailed Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut
1-MIN READ

ED Conducts Fresh Raids at 2 Locations Linked to Jailed Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 02, 2022, 12:51 IST

New Delhi, India

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut being taken for a medical check-up by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, after which he will be produced in a special court in connection with a money laundering case, in Mumbai, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(

Sanjaya Raut was arrested after over six hours of questioning at the ED's zonal office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate shortly after Sunday midnight

The Enforcement Directorate conducted fresh raids on Tuesday at two locations linked to jailed Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut just two days after his arrest.

The ED on Sunday midnight arrested Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai ‘chawl’ after conducting a nine-hour search at his residence, during which Rs 11.5 lakh in cash was seized, officials said.

Raut, 60, was arrested after over six hours of questioning at the ED’s zonal office in south Mumbai’s Ballard Estate shortly after Sunday midnight.

August 02, 2022, 12:47 IST
August 02, 2022, 12:51 IST