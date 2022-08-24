ED Conducts Raids at 17 Locations Including Delhi-NCR, Tamil Nadu in Jharkhand Illegal Mining Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is carrying out raids at around 17 locations linked to illegal mining in Jharkhand and Bihar. The central agency is investigating at places across the country including Delhi-NCR, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

The raids, News18 has learnt, comes after the ED received information on the money laundering case from its interrogations with arrested accused Pankaj Mishra.

The ED arrested Mishra, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s aide, on July 19 and seized cash amounting Rs 11.88 crore lying in 37 bank accounts belonging to Pankaj Mishra, Dahoo Yadav and their associates in the case.

The agency had even recently seized one inland vessel worth Rs 30 crore namely M.V. Infralink- III which was allegedly being used Mishra.

“The vessel was being operated illegally without having any permit from Sukargarh Ghat, Sahebgan and was being operated at the behest of Rajesh Yadav alias Dahu Yadav in collusion with Pankaj Mishra and others for transporting illegally mined stone chips, stone boulders,” it had said.

According to the ED, this was preceded by the freezing of two illegally operated stone crushers of Maa Amba Stone Works operated by Bishnu Yadav and Pavitra Yadav along with the freezing of three HYVA trucks found at Mauza Majhikola, Sahebganj carrying illegally quarried stone chips and boulders without having any mining challans during a search conducted on July 25 by the agency.

On August 5, the agency arrested a local gangster from Bihar Bachchoo Yadav, who is said to have links with Mishra and Dahoo Yadav.

The ED had seized cash amounting to Rs 13.32 crore lying in 50 bank accounts, Rs 5.34 crore unaccounted cash, illegally operated stone crushers and seizure of various incriminating documents belonging to Mishra, Yadav and their associates.

Further investigation in the case is in progress.

(With agency inputs)

