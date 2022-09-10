Rs 7 Crore Seized in Cash from Kolkata as ED Cracks Down on Gaming App Fraud

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday conducted a search operation at the properties linked to a Kolkata-based businessman and seized Rs 7 crore during an investigation related to mobile gaming application.

The searches were conducted at half-a-dozen locations of the gaming app named ‘E-Nuggets’ and its promoter identified as Aamir Khan, the ED said in a statement.

“One person namely Amir Khan, S/o Nesar Ahmed Khan launched a mobile gaming application namely E-Nuggets, which was designed for the purpose of defrauding public. During the initial period, the users were rewarded with commission and the balance in the wallet could be withdrawn hassle-free,” the statement said.

However, after initial withdrawal when people started investing bigger amounts for a greater percentage of commission and purchase orders, the withdrawal from the app would stop on the pretext of system upgradation or investigation.

After the raids, a cash counting machine was brought to the residence of Khan and so far, more than Rs 7 crores have been found. The ED officials are still counting the cash and the search operation is underway.

The agency is investigating if this app and its operators had links with other “Chinese controlled” apps that had been issuing loans at exorbitant rates to gullible persons and in many cases the loan takers ended their lives after they were threatened by these loan operators to pay up.

