ED Conducts Raids on Hawala Operators in Delhi, Jaipur, Seizes Rs 4.25-crore Cash
The Enforcement Directorate raided Kailash Khandelwal and his brother Kamal Khandelwal under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
File photo of Enforcement Directorate
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has seized Rs 4.25 crore in cash after raids in Delhi and Jaipur on alleged hawala dealers using shell firms to transfer crores of rupees abroad, the agency said on Friday.
It said it raided Kailash Khandelwal and his brother Kamal Khandelwal under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
The ED said in a statement that the brothers and their other operators based in the country and in Dubai "used to arrange foreign currencies like USD, Pound, RMB, and Euro among others at various locations abroad on demand by Indian nationals and also by people residing in India."
The agency searched 9 premises linked to them in Delhi and Jaipur and seized Rs 4.25 crore in cash and "incriminating documents reflecting transactions through shell companies in India and Hong Kong."
It charged that the duo "arranged" funds if anyone wanted to transfer money to India from abroad. "Funds were transferred in cash and also using bank accounts," it alleged.
Documents and paper slips related to international hawala transactions running into several hundred crores have been found at the premises searched, it said.
"The scrutiny and examination of documents is being done and further investigation is in progress," the agency said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan Shares Intimate Family Pics on Ganpati Visarjan
- Himesh Reshammiya Breaks Down at Media Event as Ranu Mondal Credits Him for Success
- 2020 Women's U-17 FIFA World Cup to be Held in India from November 2-21
- The Largest Flying Dinosaur Was the Size of a Plane, Find Scientists
- Newton Trends on Twitter After Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Says 'Einstein Discovered Gravity'