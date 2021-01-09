ED Court Summons Andhra CM Jagan Reddy on Jan 11 Over Land Allotments Linked to Assets Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) court has summoned Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other officials; and asked to appear him before it on January 11 in connection with his disproportionate assets case.

The charge sheet in the case was earlier filed before the Nampally Metropolitan Sessions Judge's (MSJ) court on land allotments to Aurobindo pharma and Hetero drugs. But, the case was transferred to the ED for further hearings as it involved Prevention of Money laundering Act. The ED court had issued notices to the accused directing them to appear for hearing on November 11.

Along with Jagan Mohan Reddy, the ED court issued summons to MP Vijaya Sai Reddy, Director of Hetero drugs Srinivas Reddy, Aurobindo Pharma MD Nithyananda Reddy, PV Ramprasad Reddy, Tydent Life Sciences Director Chandra Reddy and retired IAS officer BP Acharya.

CBI alleged that Quid Pro Quo was involved in land allotments to Aurobindo pharma and Hetero drugs in the Special Economic Zone-SEZ at Jedcharla, Telangana.

The case goes back to the YSR government during 2004-2009 where, Jagan Mohan’s father led government had allotted 75 acres of land to Aurobindo and Hetero each at a rate of Rs 7 lakh per acre against the decision of Price Decision Committee.

It was also alleged that 30 acres of land allotted earlier by Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation-APIIC to Aurobindo in Medak District Pasamailaram were illegally transferred to Trident Life Sciences.

Aurobindo MD Nithyananda Reddy's brother-in-law P Sarath Chandra Reddy, who is also the Managing Director of Trident Life Sciences, illegally profited Rs 4.33 crore from the deal.

In return, Nithyananda Reddy had diverted Rs 10 crore and Hetero Director Srinivas Reddy diverted Rs 17.25 crore in the form of investments in Jagathi Publications and Janani Infra, owned by Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The appellate tribunal issued a stay on the temporary seizure of assets worth about Rs 51 crore belonging to Hetero, Aurobindo, Janani Infra and Jagati Publications, which are under investigation of the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

All the petitions filed against the orders of the Appellate Tribunal are pending in the Telangana High Court.

The Enforcement Directorate filed a charge sheet in the MSJ court in 2016 on land allotments to Aurobindo and Hetero.

Recently, the Nampally MSJ's court was transferred to the ED court. The CBI filed 11 charge sheets and the ED filed six charge sheets in the case.