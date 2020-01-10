Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

ED Files Charge Sheet Against Shivinder Singh and Brother Malvinder in RFL Money Laundering Case

The final report, filed before Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav, also named former CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) Sunil Godhwani as an accused.

PTI

Updated:January 10, 2020, 7:51 PM IST
ED Files Charge Sheet Against Shivinder Singh and Brother Malvinder in RFL Money Laundering Case
File photo of Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh. (Courtesy: Reuters)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate Friday filed a charge sheet against former Fortis Healthcare promoters Shivinder Singh and his brother Malvinder before a Delhi court in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL).

The final report, filed before Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav, also named former CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) Sunil Godhwani (58) as an accused. In the charge sheet, filed by ED's Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana, the probe agency has accused all three of money laundering, punishable under sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The court took cognisance of the charge sheet and summoned the accused for January 20. All three accused are currently in judicial custody.

