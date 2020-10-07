ED Files Charge Sheet Against Swapna Suresh, 2 Others in Kerala Gold Smuggling Case

In the Kerala gold smuggling case, the Enforcement Directorate filed a charge sheet before the Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases in Ernakulam on Wednesday. It was filed against Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, the three accused in the case.

The charge sheet contains 303 pages and lists 25 witnesses."From the investigation under PMLA and evidence gathered so far, it is clearly established that accused persons committed offence of Money Laundering as defined section 3 and they are liable to be prosecuted and punished under section 4 of PMLA," the charge sheet said.

ED has also sought permission to file an additional complaint. The ED has said that an additional complaint will be filed if needed after the completion of the probe, which is still not over as there is a lot of electronic evidence that has to be brought face-to-face with the accused.

The case came to light when an attempt was made to smuggle gold through diplomatic baggage using the name of an official in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.