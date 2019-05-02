English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ED Files Prosecution Complaint Against Zakir Naik, Attaches His Properties Worth Rs 50 Cr
Zakir Naik, said to be in Malaysia at present, has been under investigation since 2016, when the Centre banned his Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) for five years.
File photo of controversial preacher Zakir Naik.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.
According to ED, the proceeds of his criminal activities have been found to the tune of Rs 193.06 Crore. Till today, Zaik’s properties worth Rs 50.46 crore have been attached.
ED had earlier registered a money laundering case against Naik and others on December 22, 2016.
ED has found that Naik was developing High End Bungalows. Some properties in Dubai have also been found. Zaik’s organization, Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), received Rs 64.86 Crore from various dubious, suspicious and unknown sources.
Naik, said to be in Malaysia at present, has been under investigation since 2016, when the Centre banned his IRF for five years.
He is being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on several charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
The preacher, declared a proclaimed offender by a special NIA court here in June 2017, is accused of inciting youth to take up terror activities, giving hate speeches and promoting enmity between communities.
The NIA filed a charge sheet against Naik and others before a Mumbai court in October 2017.
According to ED, the proceeds of his criminal activities have been found to the tune of Rs 193.06 Crore. Till today, Zaik’s properties worth Rs 50.46 crore have been attached.
ED had earlier registered a money laundering case against Naik and others on December 22, 2016.
ED has found that Naik was developing High End Bungalows. Some properties in Dubai have also been found. Zaik’s organization, Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), received Rs 64.86 Crore from various dubious, suspicious and unknown sources.
Naik, said to be in Malaysia at present, has been under investigation since 2016, when the Centre banned his IRF for five years.
He is being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on several charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
The preacher, declared a proclaimed offender by a special NIA court here in June 2017, is accused of inciting youth to take up terror activities, giving hate speeches and promoting enmity between communities.
The NIA filed a charge sheet against Naik and others before a Mumbai court in October 2017.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Monty Python: A Three-Eyed Snake Was Found on an Australian Highway
- CBSE Board 12th Results 2019: Microsoft App Provides Offline CBSE Results on SMS, Here is How to Check
- Upcoming Hyundai Venue Compact SUV Official Bookings Open at Rs 21000
- BSNL Removes Rs 10, Rs 20 Prepaid Recharge Packs From Online Channels, Vouchers Available Offline
- Xiaomi's Poco F1 128GB Variant Gets Another Price Cut in India, Now Starts at Rs 20,999
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results