ED Files Prosecution Complaint Against Zakir Naik, Attaches His Properties Worth Rs 50 Cr

Zakir Naik, said to be in Malaysia at present, has been under investigation since 2016, when the Centre banned his Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) for five years.

May 2, 2019, 5:45 PM IST
File photo of controversial preacher Zakir Naik.
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.

According to ED, the proceeds of his criminal activities have been found to the tune of Rs 193.06 Crore. Till today, Zaik’s properties worth Rs 50.46 crore have been attached.

ED had earlier registered a money laundering case against Naik and others on December 22, 2016.

ED has found that Naik was developing High End Bungalows. Some properties in Dubai have also been found. Zaik’s organization, Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), received Rs 64.86 Crore from various dubious, suspicious and unknown sources.

Naik, said to be in Malaysia at present, has been under investigation since 2016, when the Centre banned his IRF for five years.

He is being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on several charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The preacher, declared a proclaimed offender by a special NIA court here in June 2017, is accused of inciting youth to take up terror activities, giving hate speeches and promoting enmity between communities.

The NIA filed a charge sheet against Naik and others before a Mumbai court in October 2017.
