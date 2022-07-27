CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#SoniaGandhi#IndvsWI#BengalSSCScam
Home » News » India » ED Files Chargesheet Before Court Against Satyendar Jain in Money Laundering Case
1-MIN READ

ED Files Chargesheet Before Court Against Satyendar Jain in Money Laundering Case

PTI

Last Updated: July 27, 2022, 15:13 IST

New Delhi, India

Satyendar Jain was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.(Image: News18)

Satyendar Jain was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.(Image: News18)

Satyendar Jain was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday filed a charge sheet before a court here against arrested Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain and others in an alleged money laundering case.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel is likely to take up the matter later in the day.

Jain is currently in judicial custody. He was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had initiated a money laundering investigation based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 24, 2017, under the sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Jain and others.

The CBI alleged that Jain, while holding the office as a Minister in the Government of Delhi, during the period February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, had acquired assets that are disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:July 27, 2022, 15:13 IST
last updated:July 27, 2022, 15:13 IST