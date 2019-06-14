Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

ED Files Money Laundering Case in Alleged Karnataka Ponzi Scheme

Over 26,000 police complaints have been filed by the investors against the 'I Monetary Advisory (IMA) jewels' and its alleged founder and managing director, Mohammed Mansoor Khan.

PTI

Updated:June 14, 2019, 6:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
ED Files Money Laundering Case in Alleged Karnataka Ponzi Scheme
File photo of Roshan Baig.
Loading...

New Delhi/Bangalore: The Enforcement Directorate has filed a case of money laundering in an alleged ponzi scheme in Karnataka, involving the IMA Jewels, which left thousands of gullible investors in the lurch, officials said on Friday.

The agency's zonal office in Bangalore has filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to an FIR, and has pressed criminal charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.

The ED has taken cognisance of the complaint registered by the Karnataka police and the subsequent creation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged fraud, the officials said.

The agency is now gathering documents in the case and will soon summon few people, they said. As many as 26,000 police complaints have been filed by the investors against the 'I Monetary Advisory (IMA) jewels' store, after an audio clip surfaced with a person named Mohammed Mansoor Khan, alleged to be its founder and managing director, who was heard saying that he is going to commit suicide as he was fed up with corruption.

He had also alleged that the Shivajinagar Congress MLA, Roshan Baig, took Rs 400 crore from him and was not returning it.

Baig had, however, rubbished the charge, alleging that his political adversaries had orchestrated the "series of events" to tarnish his character. The state police had said they had received thousands of complaints against IMA Jewels and Khan, whose whereabouts are still not known, from investors who are mainly vendors, small businessmen and from middle and lower middle class.

State Home Minsiter M B Patil had said most of the investors in the now-feared defunct group were from the minority community.

Since drawing interest was prohibited in Islam, Khan had turned the investors into shareholders of his business and promised distributing the profit from his earnings, the minister said. The police has said it has intensified its search to trace Khan.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram