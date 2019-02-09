English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ED Files PMLA Case Against Pakistan-based Outfit Linked to LeT
The ED said it took cognisance of a National Investigation Agency (NIA) FIR, filed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) last year in September, to file its own case against the Falah-e-Insaniyat.
Logo of Enforcement Directorate
Loading...
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against Pakistan-based outfit Falah-e-Insaniyat (FIF), a front for banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the agency said on Saturday.
It said a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been filed by the central probe agency for the outfit's "involvement in money laundering through various hawala channels."
The ED said it took cognisance of a National Investigation Agency (NIA) FIR, filed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) last year in September, to file its own case against the Falah-e-Insaniyat.
The NIA has carried out searches in this case in the past andhas seized over four dozen SIM cards, phones and Rs 1.56 crore (suspected) cash and arrested four people till now in the case.
The ED said one of the arrested accused in the case, Delhi-based Mohammed Salman,was in "regular touch with a Dubai-based Pakistan national, who in turn was connected with the deputy chief of FIF."
Salman is alleged to have received funds from FIF operators through hawala and he and other persons were reported to have received money illegally from various persons of Pakistan and UAE among others, the agency said.
"These funds were utilised to carry out terrorist activities and create unrest in India," the ED said in a statement.
The agency said its probe will "establish money trail and identify proceeds of crime that are suspected to be generated out of the criminal activities."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
It said a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been filed by the central probe agency for the outfit's "involvement in money laundering through various hawala channels."
The ED said it took cognisance of a National Investigation Agency (NIA) FIR, filed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) last year in September, to file its own case against the Falah-e-Insaniyat.
The NIA has carried out searches in this case in the past andhas seized over four dozen SIM cards, phones and Rs 1.56 crore (suspected) cash and arrested four people till now in the case.
The ED said one of the arrested accused in the case, Delhi-based Mohammed Salman,was in "regular touch with a Dubai-based Pakistan national, who in turn was connected with the deputy chief of FIF."
Salman is alleged to have received funds from FIF operators through hawala and he and other persons were reported to have received money illegally from various persons of Pakistan and UAE among others, the agency said.
"These funds were utilised to carry out terrorist activities and create unrest in India," the ED said in a statement.
The agency said its probe will "establish money trail and identify proceeds of crime that are suspected to be generated out of the criminal activities."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
Friday 08 February , 2019 Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
Thursday 07 February , 2019 News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indians are Sharing Scenes From Bollywood and Cricket That 'Deserve' Separate Fan Base
- Woman Tried to Separate Two Fighting Dogs, One of Them Wasn't a Canine
- Indians 'No' Exactly How to Use the New Auto Rickshaw Emoji
- Rahul and Panchal Put India A in Control Against England Lions
- Honda CB300R Launched in India for Rs 2.41 Lakh, to Rival BMW G 310 R
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results