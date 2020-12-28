ED Files Preliminary Chargesheet Against Bineesh Kodiyeri, 3 Others in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a preliminary chargesheet against Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of former CPI(M) Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, and three others in connection with an alleged money laundering case. The ED, in its 500 page chargesheet submitted to a special PMLA court here on Saturday, said one of the four accused in the case, Mohammed Anoop was a benami holder for Bineesh.

The ED has also charged Bineesh with running Benami hotel in the name of Anoop. The other accused in the case are Anikha D and Rijesh Ravindran.

The ED had arrested Bineesh, Balakrishnan's younger son, on October 29 in connection with the case. The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested him on November 17 while he was under judicial custody in the ED case.

The NCB had sought his custody to ascertain his links with the drug trafficking network as he was close to alleged drug peddler Mohammed Anoop in whose bank account he had transferred more than Rs 50 lakh.