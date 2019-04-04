ED Files Supplementary Chargesheet Against Christian Michel

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a supplementary chargesheet against British national Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.The chargesheet was filed before Special Judge Arvind Kumar who has listed the matter for Saturday.The agency has named three new entities in its supplementary chargesheet: David Syms, Global Services Ltd and Global Trading Ltd, which were Michel's firms.Michel had used the companies as a conduit for receiving money.The ED said that the bribe from AgustaWestland was routed through Global Services and Global Trading.The agency said that further investigation was going on over the role of politicians and bureaucrats involved in the case.Michel was extradited to India on December 4, 2018 from the United Arab Emirates.