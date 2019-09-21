Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

ED Goes Wild, Attaches Three Chimpanzees, 4 Marmosets in Money Laundering Case in Bengal

The central agency, which probes serious money laundering crimes, said the first-of-its-kind attachment under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) "enabled" zoo authorities in Kolkata to retain the animals as the smuggler was making attempts to take them away.

PTI

Updated:September 21, 2019, 6:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
ED Goes Wild, Attaches Three Chimpanzees, 4 Marmosets in Money Laundering Case in Bengal
It said the seven animals are valued at Rs 81 lakh, with each chimpanzee worth Rs 25 lakh and a marmoset, a species of small long-tailed South American monkeys, about Rs 1.5 lakh.
Loading...

New Delhi: Believe it or not, the ED has attached three chimpanzees and four marmosets as part of a money laundering probe against a wildlife smuggler of West Bengal.

The central agency, which probes serious money laundering crimes, said the first-of-its-kind attachment under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) "enabled" zoo authorities in Kolkata to retain the animals as the smuggler was making attempts to take them away.

An attachment by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) renders an asset out of bounds for its owner and it can be further confiscated by the agency after the Adjudicating Authority of the PMLA, a quasi-judicial body, approves the attachment within 180 days.

The three chimpanzees have become a major point of attraction for the visitors of the Alipore zoological garden in Kolkata and hence, a source of revenue too, the agency said.

It said the seven animals are valued at Rs 81 lakh, with each chimpanzee worth Rs 25 lakh and a marmoset, a species of small long-tailed South American monkeys, about Rs 1.5 lakh.

The case pertains to West Bengal government's complaint against alleged smuggler Supradip Guha for "illegal possession" of wild animals.

The ED said the state police had booked Guha for "forgery and using forged documents as genuine as he was found using a forged permission letter to illegally transport the wildlife birds purportedly issued by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, WildLife and Chief Wildlife Warden, West Bengal."

It took over the case under PMLA based on this police FIR.

The ED said its probe found Guha was "running an organised wildlife smuggling racket".

He is a clever criminal and recorded contradictory statements before the customs authorities and wildlife authorities to evade action from both the departments, it alleged.

Guha also obtained fake certificates regarding birth of the three chimpanzees in India, ED said.

"This attachment has enabled the zoo authorities to keep the animals with them. The action by the ED will deter dealers against indulging in illegal trade of animals and wildlife," it said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram