ED Grills Rahul Gandhi, High Drama Ensues as Cong Holds 'Satyagraha' March; Top Party Leaders Detained

Amid huge protest by the Congress in Delhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering investigation related to the National Herald newspaper.

The Congress MP was accompanied by a battery of party leaders who entered the headquarters of the probe agency around 11.10 am. Gandhi was accompanied by party leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former finance minister P Chidambaram.

There were chaotic scenes in the streets leading to the probe agency’s office in Delhi as Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders headed towards it amid party workers’ slogans against the centre. The Congress march was stopped at barricade in the presence of tight security by the Delhi Police to halt the protest rally.

Priyanka Gandhi sat on Rahul Gandhi’s left side in his vehicle as the convoy of seven SUVs, escorted by armed CRPF personnel, entered the ED office oN APJ Abdul Kalam Road. Rahul Gandhi, 51, is a Z+ category protectee of the CRPF after the Union government withdrew the Gandhi family’s SPG cover in 2019.

After Rahul Gandhi and his counsel proceeded for the questioning, the Congress leaders then sat on the streets and continued their protest. Top leaders were then detained and put on buses.

The Delhi Police on Monday imposed section 144 CrPC in the area around party headquarters at Akbar Road here asking them not to violate the law.

However, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said that the rally won’t be canceled. He alleged that more than a thousand workers had been detained since Sunday night. The Congress has been holding protests in other parts of the country also.

This is the first time that Gandhi has appeared before a central probe agency for questioning in a case. Congress MPs and workers had assembled at the AICC headquarters where Surjewala announced they would march peacefully towards the ED office and if they are stopped, they would court arrest.

CM Baghel Claims He was Arrested

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Baghel claimed that he was arrested during the protest near the ED office. “I have been arrested….you should ask the Delhi Police why I have been arrested,” he told reporters outside the ED office.

This is a dictatorship. Several Congress workers have been detained because they wanted to carry out a peaceful march. I am also being detained. This is unprecedented that Congress workers were not allowed to enter the Congress headquarters. If there is no FIR and how can ED summon him, Baghel said. The police, however, clarified that he is being detained and not arrested as he refused to leave despite several warnings.

What is the case about?

The Enforcement Directorate will record the statement of Rahul Gandhi under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. National Herald is published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

Rahul Gandhi is expected to be grilled about the incorporation of Young Indian company, the operations of the National Herald and the funds transfer within the news media establishment.

BJP Hits Back

The BJP on Monday criticised the Congress’ protest march in support of Rahul Gandhi and said that the members of the opposition party have hit the streets in support of corruption and to allegedly protect over Rs 2,000 crore assets of the Gandhi family.

Addressing a press conference, BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani said the show of strength by the Congress is aimed at putting pressure on the probe agency, and asserted that nobody is above the law “even Rahul Gandhi”.

Congress members should also ask Rahul Gandhi about his family’s relations with Dotex Merchandise, which she described as a hawala operator whose transactions have been flagged by the Financial Intelligence Unit.

